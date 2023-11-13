Home

Agra HORROR: Homestay Employee, Blackmailed, Assaulted And Gangraped; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A 25-year-old Homestay employee was assaulted and gangraped by a group of men in Agra. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Agra Crime News: A disturbing video sexual assault is doing the rounds on social media platforms showing a young woman pleading for mercy and crying for help as she is being physically and sexually assaulted by a group of men at homestay property in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

According to the police, the victim who works in a homestay in Agra, was gangraped by at least four men after being forced to drink alcohol and physically abused by her attackers. The accused also smashed a glass bottle on her head, causing severe injuries to the victim, they said.

Five people, including a woman has been arrested in this connection, the police said.

Giving details, an official said the accused allegedly blackmailed the 25-year-old victim after they had filmed an objectionable video of her earlier and threatened to share it on the internet if she did not comply.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the woman crying for help as she was being sexually and physically abused by the attackers, has also surfaced online, police said, adding that apart from charges of rape, the accused have also been booked for attempt to murder.’

WARNING: Disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised

होम स्टे में नौकरी करने वाली लड़की के साथ रेप।खुद को बचाने की कोशिश की तो हैवानों ने बुरी तरह मारा।

रेपिस्ट –

जितेंद्र राठौर

रवि राठौर

मनीष कुमार सिंह

देव किशोर सिंह

आगरा UP। पता नहीं पैर में गोली क्यों नहीं मार पाई इस बार पुलिस। pic.twitter.com/2qtT9X60tr — Villager Anuj Tomar (@Da___Engineer) November 12, 2023

Police said they received a call from the victim late Saturday night, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

The incident happened on Saturday night at a homestay, said Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar.

“Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case.,” the ACP said.

The homestay which is a rented property has been sealed, she said.

“We got a call at around midnight on Saturday from the victim who was crying for help. We rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused. The age of the victim is about 25 years old and she works at the homestay,” in-charge of Basai police post, Mohit Sharma told news agency PTI.

“She narrated the whole incident to us about being raped, and said she was beaten by the accused. They had also broken a glass bottle on her head. She was also forced to drink alcohol,” he said.

“She also informed that the accused had made an objectionable video of her in the past, based on which they were blackmailing her,” Sharma said.

All residents are residents of Agra, he said. A 25-year-old woman is also among those arrested in connection to the case.

“A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged, he said.

Further legal action is being taken against the arrested accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

