Agra: At least two people were killed and 15 others were injured after a house under renovation in Dhandhupura, close to the Taj Mahal collapsed late last night, while a birthday party was going on. Police confirmed that the birthday boy Aniket was safe and the injured are undergoing treatment at four private nursing homes.

District administration said two persons died on the spot while a dozen were injured. Agra district magistrate PN Singh said the house where the celebrations were going on was being renovated. "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information", Singh added.

As per the reports, the birthday party was being celebrated on the second floor of the ill-fated house with more than 40 guests, mostly youth. Police said that the revellers were busy dancing to filmy numbers when the house caved in. Fortunately, some people had left just ten minutes before the tragedy.

Neighbours said loud music and high voltage dancing was the cause for the collapse.

