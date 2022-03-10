Agra North Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Agra North is one of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. It falls under the Agra Lok Sabha constituency and is also a part of the Agra district. Jagan Prasad Garg from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Er Gyanendra Gautam BSP candidate by a margin of 86,320 votes.Also Read - UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading In 29 Seats; Samajwadi Party In 16, As Per EC

Stay tuned to India.com for latest trends/updates on counting of votes from Agra North Assembly constituency. Also Read - Agra Rural Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Agra North Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates