Agra Rural Assembly Constituency: Agra Rural is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Hemlata Diwakar of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kalicharan Suman from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 65,296 votes. The Assembly Election this year, the Agra Rural seat will witness a four-cornered fight between two men and two women candidates. While the BJP has fielded Baby Rani Maurya, the BSP has also placed its bet on Dalit female candidate Kiran Prabha Kesari, limiting this battle between two Dalit women. Upendra Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket, whereas Mahesh Jatav is representing the Samajwadi Party.
Baby Rani Maurya is the first Dalit woman to become Agra's mayor. She achieved this feat in 1995. Later, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2007 from Agra's Etmadpur seat on a BJP ticket. She is presently the party's national vice-president. Maurya belongs to the Jatav community, which is also perceived to be the "core vote bank" of the BSP and its supremo Mayawati.
Agra Rural: At a Glance
Agra Rural has about 1.25 lakh Dalit voters, including Muslim, Yadav, Kushwah voters. Being a reserved seat, all candidates here belong to the Dalit community, so Dalit voters will be the decisive factor in this election.
It is to be noted that Dalits in Uttar Pradesh wield great influence during elections. Their population is around 21.6% of the state, which includes 66 castes. In Agra, Jatavs with a population of around 3.95 lakh are the second-highest (13.4%) in number. Data indicate that Brahmins, with 4.16 lakh voters, constitute the highest population in the constituency (14.13%).
Key Candidates:
- Upendra Singh, Congress
- Baby Rani Maurya, BJP
- Mahesh Kumar Jatav, RLD
Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Agra, the Dalit capital of Uttar Pradesh
The district of Agra, known as the Dalit capital of the state, has nine assembly seats, of which two, including Agra Rural, are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. In the last election, all nine were won by the BJP, ostensibly on the back of support from non-Jatav Dalits as well as the upper caste business communities in the district.
Until the 2017 elections, Dalits as a whole were considered to be the vote bank of the BSP. However, in 2017, the BJP managed to win 17 per cent of the non-Jatav Dalit votes (from sub-castes like Valmikis, Pasis and Khatik), according to a post-poll survey conducted by India Today.
AGRA RURAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Hemlata Diwakar
|BJP
|Winner
|129,887
|51.97%
|65,296
|Kalicharan Suman
|BSP
|Runner Up
|64,591
|25.84%
|Upendra Singh
|INC
|3rd
|31,312
|12.53%
|Narayan Singh Suman
|RLD
|4th
|17,446
|6.98%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|1,856
|0.74%
|Oma Shankar Alias Sunil Diwakar
|JAM
|6th
|1,378
|0.55%
|Ashok Kumar
|IND
|7th
|1,328
|0.53%
|Ambedkari Hasanu Ram Ambedkari
|IND
|8th
|871
|0.35%
|Ravindra Singh
|IND
|9th
|769
|0.31%
|Bhupal Das
|IND
|10th
|488
|0.20%
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022
- The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10-March 7.
- The results for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls will be announced on March 10.
- Polling for the first and second phases will be held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 assembly seats across 11 districts and 55 assembly seats in nine districts.
- The voting for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20. In the fourth phase, the polling for 60 assembly seats in nine districts on February 23.
- The polling for the fifth phase will be held on February 27 for 60 assembly seats across 11 districts.
- Voting for 57 assembly seats in 10 districts for the sixth phase will be held on March 3.
- The polling for 54 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts will be held in the seventh phase on March 7.