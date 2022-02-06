Agra Rural Assembly Constituency: Agra Rural is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Hemlata Diwakar of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kalicharan Suman from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 65,296 votes. The Assembly Election this year, the Agra Rural seat will witness a four-cornered fight between two men and two women candidates. While the BJP has fielded Baby Rani Maurya, the BSP has also placed its bet on Dalit female candidate Kiran Prabha Kesari, limiting this battle between two Dalit women. Upendra Singh is contesting on a Congress ticket, whereas Mahesh Jatav is representing the Samajwadi Party.Also Read - BJP Cancels Manifesto Launch In UP, Goa Amid Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Baby Rani Maurya is the first Dalit woman to become Agra's mayor. She achieved this feat in 1995. Later, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in 2007 from Agra's Etmadpur seat on a BJP ticket. She is presently the party's national vice-president. Maurya belongs to the Jatav community, which is also perceived to be the "core vote bank" of the BSP and its supremo Mayawati.

Agra Rural: At a Glance

Agra Rural has about 1.25 lakh Dalit voters, including Muslim, Yadav, Kushwah voters. Being a reserved seat, all candidates here belong to the Dalit community, so Dalit voters will be the decisive factor in this election.

It is to be noted that Dalits in Uttar Pradesh wield great influence during elections. Their population is around 21.6% of the state, which includes 66 castes. In Agra, Jatavs with a population of around 3.95 lakh are the second-highest (13.4%) in number. Data indicate that Brahmins, with 4.16 lakh voters, constitute the highest population in the constituency (14.13%).

Key Candidates:

Upendra Singh , Congress

, Congress Baby Rani Maurya , BJP

, BJP Mahesh Kumar Jatav, RLD

Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Agra, the Dalit capital of Uttar Pradesh

The district of Agra, known as the Dalit capital of the state, has nine assembly seats, of which two, including Agra Rural, are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. In the last election, all nine were won by the BJP, ostensibly on the back of support from non-Jatav Dalits as well as the upper caste business communities in the district.

Until the 2017 elections, Dalits as a whole were considered to be the vote bank of the BSP. However, in 2017, the BJP managed to win 17 per cent of the non-Jatav Dalit votes (from sub-castes like Valmikis, Pasis and Khatik), according to a post-poll survey conducted by India Today.

AGRA RURAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Hemlata Diwakar BJP Winner 129,887 51.97% 65,296 Kalicharan Suman BSP Runner Up 64,591 25.84% Upendra Singh INC 3rd 31,312 12.53% Narayan Singh Suman RLD 4th 17,446 6.98% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 1,856 0.74% Oma Shankar Alias Sunil Diwakar JAM 6th 1,378 0.55% Ashok Kumar IND 7th 1,328 0.53% Ambedkari Hasanu Ram Ambedkari IND 8th 871 0.35% Ravindra Singh IND 9th 769 0.31% Bhupal Das IND 10th 488 0.20%

