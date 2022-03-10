Agra Rural Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Agra Rural is one of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar pradesh. It falls under the Agra Lok Sabha constituency and is also a part of the Agra district. Hemlata Diwakar from the BJP won the seat in 2017 by defeating the Kalicharan Suman BSP candidate by a margin of 65,296 votes.Also Read - Agra North Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Stay tuned to India.com for latest trends/updates on counting of votes from Agra Rural Assembly constituency. Also Read - Agra South Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

Agra Rural Assembly Election 2022 Result: Live Updates