Agra Shocker: Viral Video Shows Youth Urinating On Injured Man, Arrested | Watch

The purported video which surfaced on social media on Monday shows the youth kicking the man in the head and urinating on him while the injured victim is apparently lying unconscious on the ground.

Agra, UP: Weeks after the infamous disturbing video wherein a was seen man urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, a similar clip has come to the fore from Agra in Uttar Pradesh where a young man is seen urinating on an injured man who is lying unconscious on the road.

The 30-second clip which has been widely circulated since it was first shared on Twitter, also shows the youth and his friends verbally abusing the victim.

TW: Disturbing video, abusive content In UP's Agra, a purported video of a man urinating on the victim lying semi unconscious on the ground and bleeding profusely has surface on social media. The video is claimed to be 3-4 months old. Main accused has been identified as Aditya. pic.twitter.com/ktSNDIqrSV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2023

After the video went viral, police swung into action and arrested the accused. According to the police, the video is about three-four months old. “The police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai told news agency PTI.

In a video statement on Twitter, Rai said the police took cognisance after the video became widely circulated. “After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the youth has been identified as Aditya,” Rai added.

Aditya has been arrested and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have been investigating other youths as well who were in the video. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before court and legal action taken,” Rai added.

Sidhi Peegate and beyond

The incident comes weeks after the notorious Sidhi peegate incident in which a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth in MP’s Sidhi district, triggering national outrage.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act, and his family’s house was also demolished.

In a similar incident, last week, a tribal man was brutally assaulted and urinated upon by a group of men over a love affair in Ongole area of Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district.

Giving details, police said a group of nine men took the victim, a Dalit man to an isolated spot where they thrashed him and also urinated on the victim. The Dalit tribal was grievously injured in the assault, they said, adding that six people were arrested after a video of the incident, apparently shot by one of the assailants, went viral on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

