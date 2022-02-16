Agra South Assembly Constituency: The city of Agra is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Agra has five assembly constituencies – Etmadpur, Agra Cantt, Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural.

The Agra South Assembly seat voted in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 on February 10. Agra South Assembly constituency is No. 88 constituency of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.Also Read - BSP Candidate Haji Rizwan Asks People to Vote for BJP in Viral Audio Clip, Here's Why

The BJP has nominated sitting MLA Yogendra Upadhyay from the Agra South seat in UP. The SP-RLD combine has fielded Vinay Agarwal, while the Congress has given the ticket to Anuj Sharma. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Misra, Accused Of Running Over Farmers In UP, Released From Jail

Earlier Samajwadi Party had fielded Muslim candidate, Rizwan Raisuddin Qureshi, from the Agra South seat. Raisuddin is the son of former Samajwadi Party City President Raisuddin, who died in April due to Covid-19. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saw an opportunity to woo Vaishya voters and switched the ticket from Rizwan to Vinay Agarwal. Also Read - Akhilesh Promises Jobs To Youth, 1 Kg Ghee, Free Ration To Poor If Voted To Power In UP

List of Candidates in 2022- Agra South

INC: Anuj Sharma

BJP: Yogendra Upadhyaya

SP: Vinay Agrawal

Last minute candidate changes confuses party workers

Earlier last month, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) switched their candidates from three Assembly seats in Agra, leaving their party workers in a state of confusion.

According to media reports, both parties have switched their candidates from Etmadpur, Agra North, and Agra South. The BSP has changed its candidate for the Etmadpur seat, favouring former Panchayat chief Rakesh Baghel over the party’s previously declared candidate, Sarvesh Baghel, sources said. In addition, the Samajwadi Party has dropped its Muslim candidate, Rizwan Raisuddin Qureshi, from the Agra South seat in favour of Vinay Agarwal.

Agra 1st Phase Voting

Voting for the first phase of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was held on February 10. A total of 623 candidates, including 73 women, were in the fray in 58 seats across 11 districts in the first phase. The voter turnout in Agra district was recorded at 60.33 per cent.

UP Assembly Election

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP had swept to power with 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot in the politically significant state with just seven seats. The tenure of the current UP Assembly ends on May 14, 2022.