Agra South Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Agra South Assembly Constituency went to polls on February 10. It is a part of the Agra district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Agra (Lok Sabha constituency). BJP candidate Yogendra Upadhyaya won Agra South constituency seat securing 111882 votes, beating BSP candidate Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto by a margin of 54225 votes.Also Read - Agra Cantt. Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates

