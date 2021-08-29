Agra: In a miraculous success, a team of doctors in Agra managed to help a toddler, who accidentally got his head stuck inside a pressure cooker while playing with it, and extricate his head following two hours of painstaking efforts. According to the family members, the boy was playing at his maternal uncle’s house in Khatipara in Lohamandi locality in the city on Saturday when he got his head stuck inside the cooker.Also Read - Agra: Birthday Party Turns Tragic as Building Collapses; 2 Dead, 15 Injured

The doctors had to beckon a mechanic who arrived with a grinder machine to help the team in cutting the utensil without harming the one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The family members tried to extricate the head at home but they failed and decided to take the kid to SM Charitable Hospital where Dr Farhat Khan and his team were able to save the boy after two hours of operation.

“The cooker was cut with the help of a grinder while following all safety norms We were able to extricate the child safely,” Dr Khan said, as quoted by PTI.

The family members expressed gratitude to the team for saving the child.

“We express our sincere thanks to the team of doctors. It’s because of their efforts that the child was saved,” said a family member.