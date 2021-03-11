Agra (UP): As many as eight people died after a truck collided with a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Thursday morning. Another four people were injured in the collision in Etmauddaula area and taken to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Shocking Accident Caught On Air: ESPN Journalist Crushed After Studio Set Falls On Him | Watch Video

According to SP City Botre Rohan Pramod, the truck is from Nagaland and the car has a registration number of Jharkhand. Also Read - Kanpur: Gangrape Victim's Father Dies in Road Accident a Day After Accused Threatens Him

Police officials were seen at the accident spot. Also Read - Miracle or Negligence? Man Declared Brain Dead After Accident Gets Goosebumps Just Before his Post-mortem

Agra: Eight people died in a collision between a truck and a car in Etmauddaula area today morning. “Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital. The truck is from Nagaland & the car is bearing registration number of Jharkhand,” says SP City Botre Rohan Pramod.