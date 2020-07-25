New Delhi: Ahead of the grand groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the city to take stock of preparations being made for the ceremony. Also Read - Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be 20-feet Taller Than Previous Design, 2 Mandaps Also Added to Plan; Check Deets

The Chief Minister offered prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Later in the day, he is expected to chair a meeting with officials and religious leaders to discuss preparations for the ceremony.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex at 12:30 PM on the day. A total of 150-200 people are likely to attend the ceremony, which will take place with social distancing norms in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The firm in charge of the temple has said that the grand temple will be 161 feet tall, 20 feet higher than the original design, which was prepared in 1988. As per the original design, the temple was to be 141 feet high.

Also, two mandaps have been added to the new design. The construction of the temple is likely to take three years to complete. Vedic rituals will be held, starting August 3, and will continue till August 5 before the main ceremony takes place later in the day.

Giant CCTVs will be put up across the city for devotees to watch the event.

Last November, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising his successor and the incumbent CJI SA Bobde, had cleared the way for a grand Ram Temple to be constructed in Ayodhya.