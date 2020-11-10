New Delhi: Going in line with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in NCR from midnight November 9-10 to midnight of November 30-December 1. Also Read - Dhanteras 2020: Do Not Invest in These 10 Things On Dhanteras, Can Hamper Peace and Prosperity

Issuing an order, the state government said it will review the situation again after December 1. Notably, the ban on firecrackers has been imposed in Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahr. These areas come under NCR.

The development comes after the state government said that it will comply with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding firecrackers on Diwali.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, “The NGT’s order is a detailed one and we will comply with it. The air quality is deteriorating and steps have to be taken to address the issue.”

A senior official said that District Magistrates will be taking decision, keeping in mind the pollution level in their respective districts.

While Meerut has already imposed a ban on firecrackers, Lucknow has so far banned only certain categories of firecrackers.

Among the firecrackers banned in Lucknow are the most preferred ‘ladis’ or ‘chatai’ (cracker series) and similar high decibel crackers.

“Sale of only those crackers that are in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order would be allowed,” said Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP).

“On festivals like Diwali and Gurupurab, fireworks would be allowed only between 8 PM and 10 PM. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, fireworks may start from 11.55 PM and continue till 12.30 AM,” the guidelines said.

Besides, the district administration has defined ‘No Cracker Zones’ in the city, including hospital, nursing homes, educational institutions, court and zoological gardens.

On Monday, the NGT had imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region from midnight of November 9 to November 30 midnight. The NGT order further said that the ban will be applicable in cities and towns where the air quality is in “poor” category.