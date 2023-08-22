Home

Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of G20 Summit, UP Police Launch Special Drive in Noida, Review Traffic Arrangements

As part of the preparation for the G20 Summit 2023, the entrance to Noida on the Delhi-Noida Link Road has been given a makeover with beautiful lights. Photo: Facebook

Noida: With the G20 Summit 2023 scheduled to begin next month in the national capital, the Uttar Pradesh Police has started a special drive in and around Noida. As part of the drive, police asked the vehicle owners to remove religious stickers from their vehicles.

Special Drive Launched in Noida

During the special drive, the UP Police also issued challans to vehicle owners for violating traffic guidelines. Giving details, ACP Saurabh Srivastava of Noida Traffic Police Headquarters told TV9 Bharatvarsh that till now more than 1,000 vehicles have been issued challans and this campaign will continue further till the event.

While carrying out the drive at Pari Chowk in Noida, religious stickers were removed after stopping more than 100 vehicles within two hours, police said.

Noida Gets New Makeover

As part of the preparation for the G20 Summit 2023, the entrance to Noida on the Delhi-Noida Link Road has been given a makeover with beautiful lights, new colours, and plants to improve its overall appearance.

The development comes as foreign delegates from various countries are scheduled to visit the national capital to attend the summit, and they are expected to come to Noida for meetings with major industrialists from Uttar Pradesh.

International Trade Fair From September 21

During the event, the International Trade Fair will also be organised at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.

Talking about the preparations, Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida authority, said the entrance has not been changed, but slight modifications to its design and additional lights have been added to enhance its appearance.

He added that the entrance to Noida will now be seen in dark grey rather than its previous light grey and blue colours.

Saying that some silver detailing work has also been done along with flower decorations, he said the image of Bhagavan Buddha has been decorated with attractive lights and the total makeover has been done at Rs 86.22 lakh.

The makeover of the city is part of efforts to upgrade and beautify infrastructure in preparation for the G20 Summit, and authority officials have issued orders to expedite work on pending projects as well.

During the event, the G20 representatives will visit various religious and heritage places in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Bundelkhand.

Delhi Police Carries Out Special Drive

On Monday, Delhi Police also carried out a special drive and made special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states for the mega event.

As part of the preparations, Delhi traffic police conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan – the main venue of the summit, with various hotels, to review restriction and diversion arrangements.

Delhi Police has deployed various teams of traffic police personnel at different junctions and barricades were erected at diversion points and junctions as part of the exercise.

The venue of the summit will be the newly opened International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre named ‘Bharat Mandapam’ at Pragati Maidan.

Notably, Delhi Police started the preparations a few months ago and began training staff who are to be deployed at various locations is on. Delhi Police is also training their staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and also focus on their soft skills.

Nineteen “markswomen” of the Delhi Police, women commandos of its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit have undergone a four-week specialised training course, conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh.

