New Delhi: Just three days ahead of the Assembly session in Uttar Pradesh, 20 staff members of the Assembly on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Giving further details, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said that brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit said, adding that those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine centres.

The development comes at a time when the state on Monday reported highest single-day spike of 69 fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2515.

The state on Monday also reported 4,186 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 1,58,216.

The state health bulletin said that there are 50,893 active cases in the state, while 1,04,808 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Among the 69 deaths, the highest (10) has been reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by eight deaths from Lucknow, six from Moradabad, four each from Prayagraj, Unnao among others.