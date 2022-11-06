Ghaziabad Stops Construction Work, Shuts Schools As UP Wrestles With Hazardous Air Pollution

The Ghaziabad district administration issued guidelines to fight the deteriorating air quality owing to rising pollution levels.

A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Air Pollution: Ghaziabad on Sunday stopped the construction work in the district and directed schools to remain shut and instructed people not to come out of their houses unless it is necessary. This comes after the national capital and its adjoining regions reported a massive surge in air pollution with AQI crossing hazardous ‘severe’ levels.

Ghaziabad Fights Air Pollution: Check Guidelines Here

All construction work to be stopped

Complete closure of all the units spreading pollution.

Schools to remain shut

The authorities have urged the people not to come out of their houses unless its absolutely necessary

This is keeping in mind that the pollution spreading units do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board.

Here are some of the key takeaways from ADM Ghaziabad’s statement:

Looking at the condition of the weather, there are three paper mills that have been kept closed on Saturday and Sunday

There are around 70-80 paper mills that are closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Challan will also be imposed on the sites, which have been running despite the notice.

The administration officers have said that continuous action is being taken against such works and fine will also be imposed on whichever construction site is running, if any site is going on, then that work will be stopped

Till now, 15.5 lakhs were challaned by the Municipal Corporation and GDA in the last few days and within the last 5 days

This challan has been recovered by additional ₹12.5 lakhs from such works which are causing pollution.

Strict action is being taken against all of them, all the officers are keeping a watch on the works that spread pollution.

There is a complete ban on all construction works except government construction works