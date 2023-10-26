Home

Air Quality in Noida Plunges to ‘Poor’ Category: Anti-Smog Guns, Water Tankers Deployed To Check Dust Pollution

Notably, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Greater Noida deteriorated to 278 from 248 on Tuesday, and in Delhi, it went from 220 to 243.

Noida: As the air quality deteriorated in the city, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M on Wednesday directed officials to ensure zero tolerance to any violations of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) norms to cut down pollution. At a meeting to review the pollution in the city, the CEO also directed that a show-cause notice be issued to a senior manager for being absent from duty without explanation and his salary be withheld.

As part of anti-pollution, Noida has deployed 26 water tankers to sprinkle water over 80km of roads. Over 12 mechanical sweeping machines and 49 anti-smog guns have also been deployed at construction sites.

Anti-pollution measures under the second phase of GRAP are in effect in Noida and Greater Noida. These measures include sprinkling water on roads to settle pollutants and enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites.

The development comes as Noida’s air quality at 212 plunged to ‘poor’ on Wednesday, from ‘moderate’ (170) the day before, when Dussehra was celebrated.

Latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed a similar trend across most NCR cities. Notably, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Greater Noida deteriorated to 278 from 248 on Tuesday, and in Delhi, it went from 220 to 243.

Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category

In the meantime, the overall air quality in the national capital on Wednesday morning was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 190, as per SAFAR-India.

#WATCH | Delhi: To mitigate pollution, water was sprinkled through an anti-smog gun in Anand Vihar area as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 256, in the 'Poor' category as per SAFAR-India. pic.twitter.com/qGAbb6NPG2 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

As per the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 273 (poor) in the morning hours, while the IIT area in New Delhi was at 173. According to the SAFAR, the air quality in Lodhi Road was recorded at 149 which falls in the ‘moderate’ category.

As per SAFAR-India, the air quality stands at 190 this morning in areas including Signature Bridge and Akshardham. As per the data, the AQI stood above 300 in at least 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 219 (poor) and Gurugram 169 (moderate).

Though the SAFAR India bulletin issued on Monday predicted the air quality to be at the lower end of the very poor category on October 26 today morning it was recorded to be in the moderate category.

As stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab and Haryana, air quality in the national capital has worsened in the past few days. According to data, over 2,500 cases of stubble burning have been reported this year so far. However, farm fire numbers are better than those of the previous two years.

