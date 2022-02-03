New Delhi: Belonging to Ambedkar Nagar district in the Awadh region of , Akbarpur open constituency came into existence in 1955 as a result of the “Final Order DC (1953-1955). Akbarpur assembly constituency comprises Akbarpur, Sikandarpur, Rampur Sakarwari & Akbarpur MB of Akbarpur Tehsil. The Vidhan Sabha seat has 2,68,672 registered voters. It comprises 1,45,089 male and 1,23,570 female registered voters and 13 in the Others category.Also Read - Kedarnath: Can AAP's Broom Sweep Out Congress, BJP This Time?

In 2017, Ram Achal Rajbhar of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won the seat by defeating Ram Murti Verma from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 14013 votes. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by 26,286 votes to win this seat. Ram Murti Verma, the winning Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, got 91,126 votes. The nearest contender was Sanjay Kumar of BSP who got 64,840 votes. The voter turnout was 66.12 %. Also Read - Jewar: Will The Noida Airport ‘Wings’ Fly High For BJP Or Land Flat On SP Again?

Akbarpur Assembly Election 2017 Candidate List & Winner

However, this year Rajbhar will be contesting on SP ticket as BSP had expelled him for indulging in anti-party activities during the panchayat election earlier last year. Once considered a close aide of Mayawati, Rajbhar had served as a cabinet minister during the BSP’s regime in the state Also Read - 156 Candidates With Criminal Cases, 38 Illiterates, 280 Millionaires in Fray in 1st Leg of UP Polls | Deets Inside

Akbarpur Elections 2022: Key Candidates in Fray

Ram Achal Rajbhar – Samajwadi Party (SP) Pratibha Shukla – BJP Vinod Kr Pal– BSP

UP Elections 2022

For the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the elections will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

1st Phase: February 10

2nd Phase: February 14

3rd Phase: February 20

4th Phase: February 23

5th Phase: February 27

6th Phase: March 3

7th Phase: March 7

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the dominant players in the state. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding Akbarpur constituency.