Akbarpur Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Akbarpur Assembly constituency that went to the polls in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 on March 3 will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Akbarpur assembly constituency comprises Akbarpur, Sikandarpur, Rampur Sakarwari & Akbarpur MB of Akbarpur Tehsil. This year, the seat saw a tough contest between Samajwadi Party's Ram Achal Rajbhar, BJP's Pratibha Shukla, and BSP's Vinod Kr Pal. In 2017, Ram Achal Rajbhar of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won the seat by defeating Ram Murti Verma from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 14013 votes. Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Akbarpur.