New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that he is stranded in Delhi as his helicopter is not being allowed to take off for UP's Muzaffarnagar. Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP supremo termed the incident a "losing BJP's conspiracy".

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav posted a picture with the helicopter in the background and said no reason was given for it. "My helicopter is still detained in Delhi without assigning any reason and not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar, whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here. This is a desperate conspiracy of the losing BJP," he said.

For the unversed, Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary were scheduled to take part in some programmes besides addressing a press conference in Muzaffarnagar.