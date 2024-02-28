Home

Uttar Pradesh

CBI Summons Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh Illegal Mining Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday summoned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Illegal Mining Case.

Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday asked former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the agency in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining. The former UP chief minister has been asked to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi on 29 February.

