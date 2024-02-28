By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBI Summons Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh Illegal Mining Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday summoned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Illegal Mining Case.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday asked former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the agency in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining. The former UP chief minister has been asked to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi on 29 February.
