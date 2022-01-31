New Delhi: Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh on Monday filed nomination for the Karhal Vidhan Sabha seat in Mainpuri. For the unversed, Yadav is contesting Vidhan Sabha Chunav for the first time from the Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri. Besides the SP Supremo, other Samajwadi Party candidates also filed their nominations today. Ahead of filing nomination from Karhal Vidhan Sabha seat, Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that this election of UP will script the history of the next century. “This ‘nomination’ is a ‘mission’ because UP elections will script history of the next century of the state and the country! Let’s take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking… Defeat negative politics”, the SP chief had tweeted taking a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Also Read - Unnao Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Return to Power or SP Make a Comeback in Its Previous Stronghold?

ये ‘नॉमिनेशन’ एक ‘मिशन’ है क्योंकि यूपी का ये चुनाव प्रदेश और देश की अगली सदी का इतिहास लिखेगा! आइए प्रोग्रेसिव सोच के साथ सकारात्मक राजनीति के इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा लें… नकारात्मक राजनीति को हराएं भी, हटाएं भी!! जय हिन्द!!! pic.twitter.com/uxJhRQDrWo — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 31, 2022

Party emphasised that the people of Karhal in Mainpuri wanted to be Yadav to contest the election from here. “There will be a one-way election in the Karhal assembly and Akhilesh Yadav will win the election with huge votes margin,” SP Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started there. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.