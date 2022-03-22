New Delhi: In a bid to rebuild Samajwadi Party’s (SP) turf in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday quit as an MP from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Besides, SP MP Azam Khan has also given up his Rampur Lok Sabha seat. They submitted their resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Mathura Villagers Thrash Van Driver Over Suspicion of Ferrying 'Beef', Disturbing Video Emerges

Akhilesh will now retain his Karhal assembly seat and Khan will keep his Rampur seat. The decision to retain the assembly seats by these two leaders is a clear indication that the SP will continue to fight the BJP on its home turf.

The presence of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan- whenever he is released from jail in the state assembly might give trouble to the ruling BJP. Speaking to IANS, a senior SP functionary said that the first priority of the party would be to retain Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats when by-elections are held.

“Those who think that we are demoralised with the UP results are sadly mistaken. We are very much on the battlefield and will now fight with greater vigour,” he said.

The decision of Akhilesh Yadav to retain his assembly seat is also a major morale booster for his party workers. Meanwhile, the nomination of two SP candidates, Udaiveer Singh and Rakesh Yadav, from the Etah council seat has been cancelled by the returning officer, and two BJP candidates have been declared elected unopposed.