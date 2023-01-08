Tum Zehar De Do To? Akhilesh Yadav Refuses Tea Offered By Uttar Pradesh Police | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

"You never know, they may mix poison in my tea. I will drink my own tea and you people (cops) can drink your tea," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav Video: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday arrived at the Uttar Pradesh police headquarters in Lucknow where he turned down the tea served by the policemen saying that “they might give him poison”. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, Akhilesh Yadav is seen asking one of his party workers to bring tea from outside. “I will not drink tea here. We will bring ours. What if you poison me? We do not have any faith (in you). We will bring it from outside.”

Akhilesh Yadav had reached the police headquarters after the arrest of Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle director Manish Jagan Agarwal who was arrested by Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station police on Sunday morning.