Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming UP polls from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Earlier, reports had also suggested that Akhilesh is likely to fight the upcoming election from Gunnaur constituency of Sambhal district which falls in western UP and considered to be party's stronghold.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has never contested a state election, is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh. In 2012, Yadav took the route of the Legislative Council, when he became the state chief minister.

Last week, the Election Commission of India had declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday).

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 seats, with 202 being the majority mark. These 403 constituencies are distributed across seven broad regions – West UP (44 constituencies), Ruhelkhand (52), Doab (73), Awadh (78), Bundelkhand (19), East UP (76) and North East UP (61).

To recall, in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP registered a massive victory securing 312 seats, while the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party managed 47. Mayawati’s BSP had to contend with 19 seats and the Congress was relegated to the fourth spot with just seven seats.