Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP from Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, a party source said on Wednesday. When asked from where Akhilesh Yadav will contest, the source said that the party has not yet disclosed the seat. This would be Akhilesh Yadav's first state election.

Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference at the party office in Lucknow at 1 pm today. He is likely to share more details on his seat and the party's vision ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

He had earlier said he would not contest the polls and would prefer to focus on every seat in the state.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.