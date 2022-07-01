Lucknow: As SP president Akhilesh Yadav celebrates his 49th birthday on Friday, his party will distribute laptops to students who have secured top five spots in high school and intermediate examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Board. Party cadres have planned to celebrate their leader’s birthday by organising blood donation camps, yajnas, ‘bhandaras’ and distribution of fruits and medicines.Also Read - Got an iPhone Charger? Soon It Will Be Out Of Question

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: "Our national president will give away laptops to students who secured the top five positions in high school and intermediate examinations the result of which were announced recently. This is in line with our party chief's initiative of distributing laptops to high school and intermediate students when he was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

He said though the party has not issued any instructions with regards to celebrations, district units have planned to celebrate by reaching out to the poor.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, turned 48 last year, and the party’s officials and members celebrated his birthday in a grand manner. On the occasion of the opposition leader’s birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also sent him greetings.

(Edited by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)