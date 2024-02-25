Home

Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Agra Today

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Agra Today

Rahul Gandhi -- who has claimed several times during the yatra that people from backward classes, Dalits and SC/ST communities don't hold senior positions -- sharpened his attack on their lack of representation.

Akhilesh Yadav To Join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra in Agra Today

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is all set to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which will pass from the Aligarh division to the Agra division on Sunday. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, already a part of Nyay Yatra will also be there in Aligarh and Agra.

Trending Now

“The Yatra will resume on February 25 from Jamalpur in Aligarh with a public address at Shamshabad Market Chowk in Aligarh and will reach Gandhi Tiraha in Hathras at noon, with lunch scheduled at Sadabad. It will then resume from Tedi Bagiya in Agra in the afternoon on February 25 and after an address at Tehra in Agra, it will reach Dholpur to enter Rajasthan later in the day,” said Dr Anil Chaudhary, West UP president, Kisan Congress, the farmers’ wing of the Congress.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take out Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Jamalpur, Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/rLz1XJB7p7 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

To recall, same scenes were seen seven years ago in Agra itself when Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav came together and covered a 12 km roadshow on February 3, 2017.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said youngsters would not be using their mobile phones for 12 hours a day had there been no unemployment in the country. Rahul Gandhi said this while addressing a gathering in Sambhal as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress leader’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Sambhal via Moradabad and Amroha, where Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders welcomed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Speaking at the Chandausi intersection, Rahul Gandhi asked a man, “How many hours do you use your mobile?” to which he replied, “Twelve hours.” Responding to this, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is no employment in India, that is why you use your mobile phone for 12 hours. Did you know that the sons of big businessmen don’t watch Reels, they count money 24 hours (a day)?”

“If you get employment, you will watch Reels for half an hour and work for 12 hours,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi — who has claimed several times during the yatra that people from backward classes, Dalits and SC/ST communities don’t hold senior positions — sharpened his attack on their lack of representation.

He said, “If we take out the list of employees of any company take out the list of owners. Not one backward class, Dalit owner will be found. Take out the list of owners of media houses, private colleges or judges of high courts. The same three to four per cent people (from upper castes) keep working in these positions.”

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that work is being done to eliminate small farmers and traders.

“You are being starved to death, you are being destroyed. Exam paper gets leaked because these people do not want to provide employment to the youth of India. They cannot provide employment to them,” the Congress leader claimed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.