Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will be its third candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls, slated for June 10. The 43-year-old leader "will be the joint candidate for Rajya Sabha from Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal," the SP said in a tweet on Thursday morning. Earlier there were speculations that SP cheif Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple could file nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections for one of the 11 Upper House seats falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

श्री जयंत चौधरी जी समाजवादी पार्टी एवं राष्ट्रीय लोकदल से राज्य सभा के संयुक्त प्रत्याशी होंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 26, 2022

Also Read - Don't Know Who Went to Meet Azam Khan; Akhilesh Yadav on Shivpal-Azam Meeting at Sitapur Jail

On Wednesday noted lawyer and former congress leader Kapil Sibal filed his nomination of RS with the support of SP. Sibal has chosen to file nomination as an independent candidate and not on behalf of SP.