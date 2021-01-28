Noida News: Have you invested in a house or a plot of land in Noida? Here is an alert for you. The Noida Authority has objected to housing projects and also prohibited registration in five sectors of the city after a report said that a third party was being benefitted. Also Read - Abnormal Goat Kid Born With Large Eye Socket on Its Forehead, People Flock to UP Village to See It

According to Zee News, the CAG report which was presented during a recent board meeting stated that a third party was being benefitted from the projects in five sectors of Noida. Following this, the board decided to impose a stay on the Sports City project work. Also Read - Living in Uttar Pradesh? Now Obtain License to Keep Liquor at Home | Read Govt's Latest Guidelines

The sectors where Sports City project work has been going on are Sector 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152. As per reports, the Noida Authority has put a complete stay on issuing Occupancy and Completion certificates for these sectors. Further, the authority has ordered to ensure that there is no horse-trading in the project work. Also Read - Free Coaching to Uttar Pradesh Students For Many Competitive Exams From Basant Panchami: CM

An investigation into the matter has also been initiated by the Noida Authority. Once the findings of the investigation are out, the authority will again take a call on the matter. But till then the stay will continue on the project work in the aforementioned sectors.

The decision may come as a big blow to those who have invested in a property in the said sectors in Noida.