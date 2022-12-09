15-Year-Old ‘Dead’ Girl Found Alive After 7 Years By Mother Of The Accused

Aligarh: As good as a crime thriller, a murder in Aligargh has left people in disbelief. A woman was tracked down alive seven years, after she was pronounced dead, by the mother of the key accused in the case, who was convinced of her son’s innocence. The woman, now 22, was alleged to have been abducted was tracked down in Hathras by the mother of the accused, Vishnu, who is now 25.

After she spotted the woman, Vishnu’s mother informed the police, which promptly took the woman into custody. Police have now started the process to get her DNA profiling done to prove her identity and move ahead in the case.

Back From The Dead

In 2015, after a 15-year-old girl had gone missing, her father had filed a complaint in Gonda Police Station and the matter was registered under section 363 and 366 of the IPC, pertaining to kidnapping and luring a woman into marriage, Circle Officer, Iglas, Raghvendra Singh told PTI on Wednesday.

After some time, the father of the girl came across news of a murder victim in Agra and identified the girl as his daughter.

Reportedly, Vishnu’s mother was so sure of her son’s innocence, she began her own investigation that bore fruit after seven long years as she tracked the woman down in Hathras, where she had gone to attend a religious programme.

Singh said that the woman was produced in a local court in Aligarh on Monday and her statement was recorded under section 164 before the magistrate on Tuesday.