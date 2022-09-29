Aligarh/Uttar Pradesh: A woman was killed and nearly 65 people fell ill due to ammonia gas leak from a meat factory in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place in Al-Dua meat factory that is owned by Haji Zaheer.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Muslim Family in Aligarh Brings Ganpati Home For Seven Days

All the injured have been admitted to JN Medical College. The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained.

“The factory was immediately evacuated following the gas leak and the situation has returned to normal. The affected people are being treated,” said a police spokesperson.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.