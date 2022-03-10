Aligarh Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Aligarh Assembly constituency where the counting of votes began at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Currently held by BJP’s Sanjeev Raja, the Aligarh Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh went to polls on 10 February 2022. Sanjeev Raja had in 2017 won this constituency by defeating Zafar Aalam from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 15440 votes. The key candidates from this assembly seat include Mohd Salman Imtiyaz from Congress, Mukta Raja from BJP, Zafar Alam from SP and Razia Khan from BSP.Also Read - Badaun, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Shekhupur, Dataganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM