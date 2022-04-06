Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor Dr Jitesh Kumar on Wednesday tendered unconditional apology for making ‘mythical references’ to rape during a presentation in the classroom. A faculty of Medicine, Dr Jitesh Kumar said in a statement that his intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of students and staff.Also Read - Bihar Gangrape and Murder: Bereaved Kin of Minor Victim Seeks Death for Accused, Police Say, 'Up to Court to Decide'

During a presentation for third-year MBBS students on the topic of sexual offences, Dr Jitesh Kumar allegedly made references to Hindu gods about instances of rape in mythology. The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was shared on social media.

In view of the prima facie evidence of misconduct and seriousness of the matter, Dr Jitendra Kumar (Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, JN Medical College, AMU has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry. Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show cause notice.

The varsity earlier in the day issued a show cause notice to the professor. The AMU directed Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

In a statement, the university said, “The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens.”

In the meantime, the AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

