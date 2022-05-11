Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has further strengthened its place among the premier institutions of the country as it received the ‘A+’ rank by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its revised review assessment released on Wednesday.Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Posts at upenergy.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Earlier, the NAAC had placed AMU in 'A' rank and the Vice-Chancellor, Tariq Mansoor constituted a committee comprising senior faculty members headed by Parvez Mustajab, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, to prepare the representation for the revision.

After the representation made by the Vice-Chancellor at NAAC committee, it revised the assessment and placed AMU in 'A+' rank "which will remain valid for a period of five years from May 10, 2022".

“A high NAAC ranking indicates the soundness of AMU’s governance and academic delivery, among several other critical parameters. We are always enlarging our operations across functions to give better outcomes,” Mansoor said.

Extending congratulations to the faculty members, students, non-teaching staff members and alumni; the Vice-Chancellor added that AMU’s place among the country’s leading universities and educational institutions reflects the sheer hard work of our teachers and relevant and focused research carried out at the university.

“AMU is a strong institute with capable faculty fostering educational ideas and thoughts in a student that are necessary in changing times. Our contribution to national development is also increasing in leaps and bounds,” he said while thanking the university teachers for the contribution.

The AMU Vice-Chancellor added: “I am sure our faculty and students will restore this grade and improve further in the future. The grading provided by the Council is crucial for allotment of funds and grants by the University Grants Commission.”

Mansoor thanked the faculty, non-teaching staff, students and alumni for extending full cooperation to the university administration. The ‘A+’ grade is based on criterion-wise different weightages such as curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and institutional values and best practices.