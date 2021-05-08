The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lost 16 serving and 10 retired faculty members to Covid in the last 20 days. On Friday, the varsity lost two more faculty members. According to a Times of India report, Vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor’s older brother also fell to the virus. As many as 16 employees, including faculty members, are undergoing treatment in the Covid ward of the university’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC). Also Read - TV Actor Sooraj Thapar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Is Stable Now

Prof Shadab Ahmad Khan (58), who was the chairman the department of medicine), and Prof Rafiqul Zaman Khan (55) of the department of Computer Science succumbed to the virus on Friday, according to AMU spokesperson Shafai Kidwai.

Vice-chancellor Mansoor lost his brother, Omar Farooq (75), a former member of university court and member of Mohammedan educational conference.

Terming the deaths “a tragic loss for the university”, Mansoor said a vacuum has been created after the demise of such learned faculty members. “I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated and follow all Covid-19 protocols.”

On Wednesday, renowned Sanskrit scholar and former chairman of the department of Sanskrit, Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf (56) had passed away. He was the first Muslim scholar to earn a doctorate in Rigveda.

Other serving faculty members, who succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this month were Prof Mohd Ali Khan (60), of the department of Post Harvest Engineering), Prof Qazi Mohd Jamshed (55) of the department of political science, Prof Ghufran Ahmad (54) who was chairman of the department of Ilmul Advia), Prof Kr Sajid Ali Khan (63), the chairman of the department of Psychology, Dr Mohammad Irfan (62), (the chairman of the department of Museology), Dr Aziz Faisal (40) of the Centre for Women’s Studies), Dr Jibraeil (51) of the department of history), Dr Mohammad Yusuf Ansari (46) of the department of English), Dr Mohd Furqan Sambhali (43) of the department of Urdu and Prof Syed Irfan Ahmad (62) of the department of Zoology. Last month, noted critic and senior faculty member at the department of Urdu, Prof Maula Bakhsh Ansari (58), faculty member of the theology section, Prof Ehsanullah Fahad (50) and in charge of leather and footwear technology section at University Polytechnic AMU Saeed Uzzaman (51), had died due to Covid related complications.

According to a TOI report, till now, 10 retired faculty members have also died due to Covid-related complications. Among them are Prof M Mubashir (77), a student of the first batch of JNMC, first principal of the medical college and first alumnus of the varsity.

Associate member and incharge of public relations department Rahat Abrar said its a huge loss for the AMU community. “This Covid has devastated families and taken away our eminent scholars. It is an epic loss for the nation,” he said.

Principal of JNMC, Prof Shaheed Ali Siddiqui, told TOI that some 16 staffers are admitted in the hospital for treatment. “Virus has a tendency to mutate and if the numbers of positive cases have increased in the same pace, then the probability of the number of variants will be more which could be very dangerous. Hence, a large number of the population should get vaccinated for protection and cut off these variants.”