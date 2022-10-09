Lucknow: All schools in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to remain closed till October 12 as heavy rains lashed the district. District Magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision through a statement, which covers all schools affiliated with AMU.Also Read - Live I Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Massive Damage To Crops In UP, Schools In Several Districts Shut

Many houses and shops were inundated in parts Uttar Pradesh after heavy downpour wreaked havoc in the state. Several areas of the district faced waterlogging due to the heavy rains with farmers also facing damage to crops. Also Read - Will Delhi Receive More Rains in Coming Days? Here's What IMD Predicts

On Sunday, the Weather department said that Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue in Delhi and NCR during the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts of the national capital, which has witnessed incessant rainfall in the past few days leading to massive traffic jams and waterlogging in parts of the city. Also Read - UP Woman Shackled in Chain For 36 Years For This Reason

The weather agency, in its update had said that Delhi recorded heavy rain on 8-9 October (24 hours till 8:30 am today) – 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar observatories respectively.

As per rainfall recorded on Sunday, it’s not record-breaking rainfall for October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the city woke up to waterlogging in several parts after heavy rainfall in the past two days. Several parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed waterlogging due to heavy showers.