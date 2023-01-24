Home

All For Eco-tourism: UP to Host Bird And Nature Festival in Mahoba From Feb 1 | Check Full Schedule

New Delhi: In an effort to promote eco-tourism in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department along with its Eco-Tourism division will host ‘UP Nature and Bird Festival’ at the Vijaysagar Bird Sanctuary in Mahoba district from February 1. The 3-day long festival will conclude on February 3, 2023.

Located in the Bundelkhand region, the festival will witness the participation of national and international experts in the fields of birding, nature conservation, and wildlife tourism and photography.

Giving details about the festival, Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force, said, “Over the past few years, the UP Forest Department along with UP Tourism have created some beautiful circuits across the state’s forests, its rich plethora of historical sites, ancient cities, landmarks and natural beauty, offering responsible nature and culture-based experiences for tourists.”

She went on to add, “We believe that a holistic and collaborative approach to nature-based ecotourism and cultural tourism is essential for sustainable progress as they are both undeniably co-dependent. While efforts have been ongoing to promote these circuits, we are now taking more active measures to develop an awareness of these possibilities to the world of travelers.”

Interestingly the latest edition of the ‘UP Nature and Bird Festival 2023’ will introduce new destination offerings, enhance cultural and wildlife exploration possibilities and strengthen the Bundelkhand tourism circuit narrative to key players and decision-makers of India’s tourism who attend the festival.

Apart from Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, others who outlined about the festival include Sunil Chaudhary, Additional Principal Chief Conservator Forest (APCCF) Wildlife Project Tiger & Nodal Officer and SN Mishra, Chief Conservator Wildlife Western.

UP Nature and Bird Festival 2023: Check Full Schedule

The first day of the festival will include field excursions, dedicated panel sessions, photo exhibitions, book launches and relevant partnership announcements.

Opening its doors for building awareness among the youth towards conservation and appreciation for nature and wildlife, the event will also see an inflow of students from educational institutions in the surrounding areas.

Re-affirming the partnerships with British Bird Fair and Bird Life International, the main focus-area of the festival’s 7th edition is ‘Ecotourism for nature conservation ‘.

Previously known as the UP Bird Fair, the event this year has been expanded the showcase the pristine natural heritage of the region in addition to focusing on the incredible sightings of the avian species.

The UP Nature and Bird Festival 2023 aims to inspire and accelerate nature-based ecotourism and appreciation of biodiverse-rich wildlife reserves and sanctuaries of Uttar Pradesh.