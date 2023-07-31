Home

Women’s Safety Just A Push Away: UP Govt to Install Panic Button, GPS in Public Buses

The UP transport department has collaborated with a Japanese firm NEC to ensure the installation of panic buttons in public buses.

The idea of installing panic buttons in public buses was first proposed in 2021.

Lucknow: Travelling in buses in Uttar Pradesh will be safer for women passengers now as the state government is all set to install panic buttons in all buses. The panic buttons will be installed in a fleet of 6,000 buses for which the Uttar Pradesh government has collaborated with a Japanese firm that will add the feature to the buses in the current financial year.

Officials said the transport department will install GPS in all buses to track their real-time movement. And the move will be a boon in providing real-time information of the bus movement to the passengers.

“Installation of panic buttons through Nirbhaya funds is one of the most important developments. The move will ensure safe transportation for women. In case of any emergency, they can press the panic button,” Yajurved Singh, general manager (IT), Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), was quoted as saying by News 18.

He further added that the UP transport department has collaborated with a Japanese firm NEC to ensure the installation of panic buttons in buses.

Giving more details, Singh said in every bus, at least 10 panic buttons would be installed at different accessible points.

He added that these buttons will be linked to Dial 112 emergency response support system (ERSS) and to a special control room at UPSRT’s headquarter. “Panic buttons are programmed in a way that on pressing the button, the information, location, name and other details of the driver and other essential information would be passed on to the control room and 112 helpline. They will then coordinate with the local police and ensure immediate help to the passenger in need,” Singh added.

Apart from installation of panic buttons, officials said the transport department is also going to install GPS in all its buses in order to assist passengers with real-time movement information. “This would also help passengers plan their journey accordingly,” officials said.

It should be noted that the idea of installing panic buttons in public buses was first proposed in 2021. However, the plan could not be materialised due to procedural delays and technical snags.

Right now, over 11,000 buses are there with the UP transport department that are a lifeline for daily passengers.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the Chhattisgarh government has also planned to enhance safety measures in passenger buses by installing panic buttons. The initiative was aimed to protect women and students travelling on school buses. In case of any untoward incidents on the bus, pressing the panic button will immediately notify the control room.

The Chhattisgarh government said the new feature will provide real-time information such as the location and speed of the buses. Apart from curbing the driver misconduct, the implementation of panic buttons is expected to reduce the likelihood of any untoward incidents related to women and students.

To make sure safety of women passengers, the Transport Department of Chhattisgarh announced that the installation of panic buttons and GPS in buses will significantly assist the public in dealing with potential dangers and untoward incidents.

