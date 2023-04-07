Home

All Hotels, Guest Houses And Dharamshalas Booked In Ayodhya On Sunday | Here’s Why

Ayodhya: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday along with his party leaders. This will be Shinde’s first visit to Ayodhya as the chief minister of the state. Announcing his visit to Ayodhya, Shinde had said that ministers and leaders of his party, who could not visit Ayodhya last time (during the government led by former Uddhav Thackeray), would accompany him to the city in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including Maharashtra government ministers, party MPs and MLAs, will accompany Shinde on his first visit to Ayodhya as chief minister.

According to a report in The Times of India, almost all hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas in the city where the grand temple of Lord Ram is being built have been booked to accommodate all the Shiv Sainiks traveling with Shinde.

“The Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra have booked the hotel rooms online in advance. We are ready to host the guests who are coming from Maharashtra with CM Shinde,” Anil Agrawal, convenor of Ayodhya Hotels’ Association told the publication.

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks are expected to reach Ayodhya a day earlier to welcome Shinde, who are all set to perform ‘aarti’ at the Sarayu river there. Apart from the chief minister’s cavalcade and Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra, around 10,000 party workers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh are also expected to gather in Ayodhya to welcome Shinde.

As a symbol of Maharashtra’s contribution to the construction of the Ram temple, ‘saag’ (teak) wood logs will be donated for the construction activity during the Chief Minister’s visit.

As per reports, the Maharashtra chief minister is expected to reach Ayodhya by road after landing at the Lucknow airport. Temporary gates, banners and posters have been put up to welcome the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his cavalcade on the 150 km long highway from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

Shinde was personally invited by a mahant of Ayodhya to visit the Lord Ram temple after the Maharashtra government’s move to send the first consignment of prized teak wood from Chandrapur district for the construction of the temple.

According to former Thane mayor Naresh Mhake, who was in Ayodhya to finalize the schedules of Shinde’s visit, the chief minister will travel in a motorcade of over a hundred vehicles from the Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

“Shiv Sainiks of UP will welcome him in large numbers,” Mhake told TOI.

Shinde will come to Lucknow on Saturday and go to Ayodhya on Sunday where he will offer prayers at Hanumangarhi temple and Ram temple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.