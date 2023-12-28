Home

All Schools In Noida To Remain Close on December 29, 30 Due to Cold, No Relief For Teachers

Noida: Owing to the cold weather conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida. However, teachers and other staffers would continue to work on Friday and Saturday, according to the order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

“In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will observe holiday on December 29 and 30,” Panwar said.

The order applies to all classes from nursery to 12, he said in the order. “All the teachers and employees working in the said schools will continue to be on duty as usual,” the officer added.

Cold Wave in Kashmir, Several Places Record Minimum Temperature Below Minus 3 Degree Celcius

Minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the minus three degrees Celsius-mark as a cold wave sweeps the region.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of “Chilla-i-Kalan”, a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. “Chilla-i-Kalan” will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day “Chilla-i-Khurd” and the 10-day “Chilla-i-Bachha”.

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night in Srinagar from Tuesday night’s minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

