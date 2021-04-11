Lucknow: With Covid cases rising alarmingly in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday directed that all government and non-government educational institutes from classes 1 to 12 including coaching centres will remain closed till April 30. Chairing a meeting today, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Classes of all the government/non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain close in the state until April 30. Coaching centers will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement.” Also Read - Hyderabad And Outskirts Report 70 Clusters Amid Soaring COVID Cases In Telangana: Report

Earlier, it was announced that students of Classes 1 to 8 studying in the state government schools would be promoted to the next Class without appearing for any exams.

On Saturday, CM Adityanath directed officers to ensure that no more than five people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time.

“The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemics,” he said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra reported 13,301 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 5,36,063 active cases in the state. As many as 26,95,148 recoveries and 57,329 deaths have been reported so far.