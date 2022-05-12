New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal. A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open the sealed doors of over 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises so that the alleged controversy pertaining to the “History of Taj Mahal” can be put to rest. The plea, filed by petitioner Dr Rajneesh Singh, contended that the Taj Mahal was a Shiva Temple, known as Tejo Mahalaya, and has asked for the government to constitute a fact-finding committee to publish the “real history” of the monument.Also Read - 'Taj Mahal An Old Shiva Temple': Plea in Allahabad HC Seeks to Unlock 22 Rooms

What is the case about?

The writ petition seeking to “find the truth” behind the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal was filed last week before the Lucknow bench of the High Court by Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the BJP’s Ayodhya unit. Also Read - Absconding SHO, Who Allegedly Raped 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor, Arrested From Prayagraj

The petition notes that according to a response by the ASI, Agra, obtained through the Right to Information Act, the 22 rooms of Taj Mahal have been locked for “security reasons”. However, the petitioner argues that historians like P N Oak, the author of Taj Mahal: The True Story, believe that within these rooms on the upper and lower portion of the monument lies the Shiva Temple. Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Misra, Accused Of Running Over Farmers In UP, Released From Jail

Singh said that the demand is not to make the Taj Mahal a temple but to bring out the truth of the matter for the sake of social harmony. He said that the only way to end such controversy is by examining closed doors.

HC asks petitioners to not make mockery of PIL system

The hearing opened with the petitioner urging the court that “There is a truth that the citizens of the country need to know about the Taj Mahal,” Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh representing the petitioner said.

The two-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court ripped into the petitioner who sought opening of the 22 locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, after they stated they have filed multiple PILs on the issue. “Tomorrow you’ll ask for permission to see our chambers. Please, don’t make mockery of the PIL system,” the bench said during a hearing on Thursday.

The Lucknow bench also stated that the petitioner’s plea seeking an order to open the rooms cannot be granted unless there have been any infringement of rights. “What judgment do you want us to pronounce? Who built the Taj Mahal? Don’t go into historical facts… Mandamus can only be issued when rights have been infringed. What rights of yours have been infringed?

Taj Mahal land belonged to Jaipur royals: BJP MP

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, BJP MP Diya Kumari, on Wednesday claimed that the land on which the Taj Mahal stands belonged to Jaipur ruler Jai Singh. “Compensation was given in lieu of the land but how much was it, whether it was accepted or not, I cannot say this because I have not studied the records which are there in our ‘pothikhana’. But the land belonged to our family and Shah Jahan had acquired it,” Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, said, news agency PTI quoted.

She further added that people have the right to know why the rooms in the Taj Mahal are locked. “There could have been anything before the Taj Mahal, maybe a temple. People have the right to know what was there originally before the ‘maqbara’,” she said.