Allahabad South Assembly Elections 2022: Allahabad South is one of 403 assembly constituencies going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Allahabad South comes under Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. In the last UP Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Allahabad South Vidhan Sabha constituency. In 2017, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Parvez Ahmad from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 28587 votes.Also Read - Amethi Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, AAP, Congress Yet to Field Candidates Against SP's Maharaji Prajapati

Allahabad South Assembly constituency falls under Allahabad Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 184275 votes by defeating Rajendra Singh Patel from Samajwadi Party.

Key candidates fighting for Allahabad South assembly constituency in 2022 UP elections:

The BJP has again fielded Nand Gopal Gupta as its candidate from Allahabad South assembly seat. The Congress party has fielded Alpana Nishad as its candidate. Other key candidates are:

Raees Chandra Shukla – SP

Devendra Mishra Nagraha – BSP

Altaf Ahmad – AAP

Allahabad South Assembly Election Results 2017:

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi BJP Winner 93,011 52.53% 28,587 Parvez Ahmad SP Runner Up 64,424 36.38% Masooq Khan BSP 3rd 12,162 6.87%

Polling, Counting Dates:

Allahabad South will go to polls in Phase 5 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on 27 February and the date of counting of votes will be Thursday, 10 March 2022.