Allahabad South Election Result 2022 Live: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Allahabad South Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. The key candidates fighting for Allahabad South Assembly seat are: Alpana Nishad (INC), Nand Gopal Gupta (BJP), Raees Chandra Shukla (SP), Devendra Mishra Nagraha (BSP), and Altaf Ahmad (AAP). Who will win the battle for Allahabad South? Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Allahabad South.Also Read - Prayagraj Election Result LIVE Updates: Vote Counting For Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara, Koraon Begins Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Allahabad South Election Results 2022: Also Read - Lucknow Central Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

6 am: Counting to begin for Allahabad South assembly seat at 8 am today. Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am