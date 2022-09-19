Allahabad/UP: An Allahabad University student on Monday allegedly attempted self-immolation on the ongoing protests over the 400 per cent hike in fees. Students from various courses gathered on the campus, shouted slogans against the university administration and demanded rollback of the fees hike on Monday. The Executive Council, AU’s top-most decision-making body, approved the proposal of hiking the fees of different courses on August 31.Also Read - Allahabad University Fee Hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands Rollback, Calls It Anti-Youth

Students Protesting For 10 Days, 5 Hospitalised

Harendra Yadav, one of the protesting students, said” “We have been protesting for 10 days and are on a fast unto death for seven days. Five students have been hospitalised after their health deteriorated. Yet we have not got any positive response from the university administration. This shows the university’s callous attitude.” Also Read - Priyanka Gandhi Dragged Into Police Van As Congress Leaders Detained During Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment

The students fear that the decision will rob many students from the disadvantaged socio-economic background, belonging to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, of the opportunity to study at AU. Also Read - Half-Built, Sign of 'Chaltaau' Culture: Akhilesh Yadav's Dig at PM Modi Over Bundelkhand Expressway

Political Leaders Support Students

The 400 per cent hike in fees by the Allahabad University (AU) is now earning massive political support for students agitating on the issue and demanding a rollback. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has back the agitating students and said that this was yet another example of the anti-youth policies of the BJP government.

Calling student unions a “primary part of democracy”, Akhilesh said the university’s treatment of the protesting students “is a symbol of hopelessness from the BJP government”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also supported the students’ demand and said that the government should immediately rollback the hike.