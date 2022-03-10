Allahabad West Election Result 2022 Live: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results. It is decision time and over the course of the day, the India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Allahabad West Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 am under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of India. UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government in Lucknow is 202. The key candidates fighting for Allahabad West Assembly seat are: Tasleemuddin (INC), Sidharth Nath Singh (BJP), Amarnath Maurya (SP), Gulam Qadir (BSP), and Sushmita Raghav (AAP). Who will win the battle for Allahabad West? Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Allahabad West.Also Read - Prayagraj Election Result LIVE Updates: Vote Counting For Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad South, Bara, Koraon Begins Shortly

Here are the LIVE Updates for Allahabad West Election Results 2022:

6 am: Counting to begin for Allahabad West assembly seat at 8 am today.