Amethi Assembly Elections 2022: Amethi is one of 403 assembly constituencies going to the polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. In the last UP Assembly Elections, Amethi Vidhan Sabha constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, Garima Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Amethi seat by defeating Gaytri Prasad from Samajwadi Party (SP) with a margin of 5065 votes.Also Read - UP Assembly Elections 2022: Candidates, Poll Dates of Kanpur Cantt. Vidhan Sabha Constituency

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Smriti Irani won from Amethi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 55120 votes by defeating then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. However, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Key candidates fighting for Amethi assembly constituency in 2022 UP elections:

The SP has fielded jailed former SP government minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s wife Maharaji Prajapati on Amethi assembly seat. Gayatri Prajapati is serving life imprisonment after he was convicted in a gang-rape case in November last year. Gayatri Prajapati won the Amethi seat for the first time in 2012 but lost it in 2017 to the BJP. This will be his wife’s first election.

Other parties are yet to declare their candidates for Amethi. The full list of key candidates from the Amethi seat will be updated when candidates are announced.

Amethi Assembly Election Results 2017:

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Garima Singh BJP Winner 64,226 34.21% 5,065 Gaytri Prasad SP Runner Up 59,161 31.52% Ram Ji BSP 3rd 30,175 16.07% Ameeta Sinh INC 4th 20,291 10.81% Bhagwandeen IND 5th 1,331 0.71%

Polling, Counting Dates:

Amethi will go to polls in Phase 5 of UP Assembly Elections 2022 on 27 February and the date of counting of votes will be Thursday, 10 March 2022.

About Amethi:

Amethi Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments: Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi. In the past, Amethi used to be called Raipur-Amethi. The Hanumangarhi temple and Jama Masjid are located in the heart of the town.

Amethi used to be reputed as a stronghold of the Congress party. Congress leaders belonging to Nehru-Gandhi family won several elections from Amethi during 1980-2014. Rahul Gandhi held the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency for the longest period, from 2004 to 2019, and the seat had also been held by his mother, father, and uncle.

