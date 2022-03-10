Amethi District Election Result LIVE: Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh has four assembly segments such as Tiloi, Jagdishpur (SC), Gauriganj and Amethi. Counting of votes for these 4 assembly segments in the Amethi district will begin at 8 AM. In 2017 assembly election, Garima Singh of the Bhartiya Janata Party had won from Amethi, while Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh of BJP had won from Tiloi. On the other hand, Rakesh Pratap Singh of Samajwadi Party had won from Gauriganj and Suresh Pasi of the BJP had won from Jagdishpur assembly seat. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. As the final picture will be clear by the noon time, early trends are expected to start coming in by 8 AM. Follow India.com for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Amethi district.Also Read - Badaun, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Shekhupur, Dataganj Election Results LIVE: Counting of Voting Begins at 8 AM