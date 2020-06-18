New Delhi: At a time when Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram authorities have been blaming Delhi for the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in these three NCR districts, the number of containment zones in Ghaziabad went up to 279 on Thursday. Also Read - Noida, Greater Noida COVID-19 Updates: 13 Deaths, 236 Areas Added to Containment List | Details Here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The movement of people between Delhi and NCR districts also figured in the meeting. The home minister reviewed the steps taken to check the spread of the virus, a central government official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, senior officials of NCR districts and Ministries of Home and Health and ICMR attended the meeting.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The most prominent among them are Gurugram, Faridabad (both in Haryana), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh), and Alwar (Rajasthan).

Authorities of Haryana, UP and Delhi have imposed restrictions at different times during the COVID-19 lockdown over the movement of people between the states, leading to inconvenience to many.

On June 4, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to convene a meeting of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for easing inter-state movement at all borders in the NCR.

It also observed that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR.