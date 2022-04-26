New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the use of loudspeakers, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department has issued an order stating that illegal loudspeakers will be removed from religious places across the state. If reports are to be believed, police officials have been directed to make a list of places with illegal loudspeakers and submit their reports to the Home department by the end of this month, i.e, April 30.Also Read - Section 144 Imposed in Aurangabad Till May 9. Full List of Restrictions

The divisional commissioners from every district will send the reports. Besides, microphones violating noise limit standards are also expected to be removed across the state after discussions with religious leaders. Also Read - 30-Year-Old Killed in Bar Brawl at Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida, Several Detained

‘Loudspeaker Can be Used Only With Permission’

The directives come days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that loudspeakers can be used at religious places with permission but the sound must not come out of the premises. He further said that no new permits will be issued for loudspeakers. “Everyone has the freedom to choose his or her method of worship. But that should not inconvenience others,” CM Yogi had said. Also Read - Loudspeaker Row: Devendra Fadnavis Skips Key Meet Called by Maharashtra Govt; BJP-Sena Tussle Worsens

Loudspeaker Row

A massive controversy has erupted over the use of loudspeakers at religious places after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers at mosques should be removed and said if this does not happen, “there will be speakers outside mosques playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at higher volume”. To intensify Thakceray’s demands, several MNS workers met Mumbai Police Commissioner and handed a letter, stating that if loudspeakers in mosques are not removed by May 3, then they will initiate an “action”.

Permissible noise limits. Implementation of Noise Rules

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there are different permissible noise levels for residential, commercial and industrial areas.